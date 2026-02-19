Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green weighed in on Kevin Durant’s latest alleged burner account controversy, comparing the situation to a “Key & Peele” sketch during a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show. Green addressed the online speculation surrounding a private account believed by some to be connected to the Houston Rockets star.

Green acknowledged that the matter remains unproven but suggested that, if true, the fallout inside a locker room could create awkward tension.

“I personally would address it publicly if it’s a public thing and taking on the life that it’s taken. But to each his own. But I’ll tell you what, if it is I don’t know how you walk back into practice, I mean walking back into practice after the break almost you walk into the locker room it probably feel like a Key & Peele sketch. Just like a little awkward like what do you do? Uh what’s up bro? I don’t know. Yeah, but anyway, these are alleged. It’s alleged to be KD’s burner account. Maybe one day we’ll know the truth. Maybe we already know the truth, maybe we already know the truth. Who knows?”

Screenshots from an account called @gethigher77, which is now private, circulated widely during All-Star Weekend. There is no verified proof that Durant operates the account, though the speculation has sparked extensive online debate.

The account reportedly criticized several Houston players, including Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, questioning Sengun’s shooting and defense while raising concerns about Smith’s scoring and defensive consistency. Other claims suggested the account criticized former teammates Devin Booker and Kyrie Irving, including comments labeling Booker a “dictator” and implying Irving acted as though Durant owed him something.

Draymond Green taking about the Kevin Durant burner account situation “I personally would address it publicly if it’s a public thing and taking on the life that it’s taken. But to each his own. But I’ll tell you what, if it is I don’t know how you walk back into practice, I… pic.twitter.com/2UjQQpIyB6 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 19, 2026

Rockets star Kevin Durant’s burner history looms over new allegations

Durant has previously been connected to anonymous social media accounts. In September 2017, while playing for the Warriors, he accidentally posted a response from his verified account in the third person that appeared intended for a burner account. The tweet defended his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder and criticized former coach Billy Donovan and teammate Russell Westbrook.

“He didn't like the organisation or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn't that good, it was just him and Russ,” the tweet read, according to reports at the time.

Durant has since spoken openly about his social media engagement. During an appearance on The Pivot Podcast in October, he described posting online as a form of emotional release.

“I don't want to build up all this hate towards media or fans,” Durant said. “So I just say what I feel in the moment.”

The 37-year-old signed a two-year, $90 million extension following his offseason trade to the Rockets in a multi-team deal. He has continued to perform at an elite level, averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field and 40.3% from three across 50 games. Houston holds a 33–20 record and sits fourth in the Western Conference standings.

The Rockets will return to action Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in a road matchup against the Charlotte Hornets (26–29), as the focus shifts back to on-court performance amid continued social media speculation.