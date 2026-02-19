Recently, Chris Paul shocked the basketball world when it was announced that he would be retiring from the sport, effective immediately. The news came after Paul parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers, with the team ultimately trading him to the Toronto Raptors, who then waived him.

Although Paul finished his future Hall of Fame career without an NBA championship to his credit, one person who is not holding that against him is four-time Golden State Warriors champ Draymond Green.

“A lot of people say because Chris Paul didn’t win a championship, he is not a winner. When you compete against him, what he did with teams, was one of the ultimate winners. You just need so much luck and things to go your way in order to win a championship,” said Green, per The Draymond Green Show on YouTube, via Hoopshype.

Green's praise of Paul did not end there.

“CP3 is one of the ultimate winners, incredible to compete against him, incredible to call him a friend, just to play a part of his career and not that I played a part of making his career, but being a competitor in his career and helping as he built his story,” he added.

Indeed, it generally takes a good amount of luck to win an NBA championship, something Green has experienced several times with the Warriors, especially in the 2015 NBA Finals, when Golden State faced off against a Cleveland Cavaliers team playing without two of its top three players.

Paul came very close to winning that elusive ring back in 2021, but ultimately, his Phoenix Suns blew a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks and ended up coming up just short.

Still, as Green noted, that shouldn't do much to diminish Paul's legacy as one of the best point guards of his generation, and a lock to make the Hall of Fame one day.