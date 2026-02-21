The Golden State Warriors are entering the most critical stretch of their season, but they’ll have to do it without their North Star. Stephen Curry recently met with the media to provide a sobering update on the persistent right knee injury that has kept him sidelined since late January, and while the news isn't “bad,” it certainly isn't what fans wanted to hear.

“It’s not going the way that I wanted it to,” Curry admitted via NBC Sports Authentic. The two-time MVP is dealing with patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as “runner’s knee.” While a second MRI on Wednesday night confirmed there is no structural damage, the lingering soreness and swelling have refused to subside. Curry noted that while he is “headed in the right direction,” the priority remains being healthy for the postseason rather than rushing back for February matchups.

Steph Curry shares the latest update on his knee injury and recovery: “Feeling good. I mean, it’s not going the way that I wanted it to, but I think we’re in the right direction of trying to get back out there as fast as possible. The goal is to be healthy come playoff time and… pic.twitter.com/LpXdWwryol — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) February 21, 2026

Article Continues Below

The timing couldn't be worse for Golden State. The team is already reeling from the loss of Jimmy Butler, who is out for the season following ACL surgery. This latest delay also carries a massive personal sting for Curry: by missing his 18th game of the season against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, he officially became ineligible for All-NBA and MVP honors under the league’s 65-game rule.

On the court, the shorthanded Warriors have been scrappy but inconsistent. They managed a gritty 101-97 comeback win against the Phoenix Suns recently, fueled by a career-high 20 points from Pat Spencer and 18 points from Gui Santos. However, the lack of late-game shot creation was evident as they relied on a 25-7 closing run to escape. De'Anthony Melton chipped in 17 points, but the offense clearly misses the “gravity” only Curry provides.

The Warriors, currently 29-27 and sitting in eighth place in the West, will re-evaluate Curry in 10 days. For now, the “Dub Nation” faithful will have to hold their breath and hope the supporting cast can keep the ship afloat until No. 30 is cleared for takeoff.