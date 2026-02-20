Stephen Curry has been out for some time due to a knee injury, and many believed he'd be ready to return after the All-Star Break. However, the Golden State Warriors announced that the star point guard is still not ready to return.

Reports indicate that Curry, who turns 38 in March, will be out for at least five more games, according to Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of ESPN. The swelling and the pain have not gone away, and the Warriors are giving Curry more time to recover.

“Warriors' Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days due to his persistent right knee injury, sources tell me and Anthony Slater. He has been sidelined since Jan. 30 and will miss at least five more games.”

The Warriors issued a statement regarding Curry's injury, per NBA Insider Brett Siegel. Golden State revealed that the four-time NBA Champion is dealing with patella-femoral pain syndrome, along with a bone bruise in his right knee. Luckily, there is no structural damage.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the last five games due to patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising in his right knee, underwent an MRI last night,” said the organization. “The MRI confirmed the injury and showed no structural damage. He will be re-evaluated in 10 days.”

Since Stephen Curry sustained the injury, the Warriors have seemingly downplayed the injury altogether. While his return to action remains in the air, the only real good news is that the MRI showed no structural damage.

The Warriors are in a crucial spot in the Western Conference after the All-Star Break. They are in eighth place and are right in the mix of the playoffs. However, having Curry back on the court is crucial for this team's success. In the meantime, Kristaps Porzingis will likely make his debut with Golden State against the Boston Celtics on Thursday.