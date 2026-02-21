The Denver Nuggets needed a response after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.

They delivered one in emphatic fashion. On Friday night, the Nuggets obliterated the Portland Trail Blazers 157-103.

Nikola Jokic led the charge and delivered one of his best performances since returning from injury. He finished the night with 32 points on 10-of-15 shooting. He was also 3-of-4 from three-point range.

“We had a really good game. Everybody stepped up, everybody played with a lot of energy,” said Jokic. “Defense was playing on a high level. We were making shots. We had a good start, like really, it was a perfect game for us.”

Nuggets bounce back with massive win over Trail Blazers

Article Continues Below

The Nuggets' 157 points are the most any team has scored in a single game this season. From a franchise perspective, it's the seventh-highest total in franchise history. The 54-point margin of victory also stands as the second-largest win in franchise history.

“We were creating open looks. The ball was going in, then you feel confident,” Jokic continued. “We were playing for each other out there.”

The entire Nuggets roster put on a show, with seven players ending the night in double figures scoring. Jamal Murray was lethal from deep, going 6-of-12 on three-point attempts. He would finish the night with 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Julian Strawther, who was placed in the starting lineup, continued his hot streak with 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Whenever Strawther was on the court, the Nuggets were a mind-boggling +48.

The Nuggets will finish up their short road trip when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.