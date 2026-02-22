The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night. Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report alongside Stephen Curry, with Porzingis listed as probable. Porzingis is dealing with a left Achilles tendon injury (injury management). Meanwhile, Curry is experiencing pain in his right patellofemoral (pain syndrome) and has been ruled out. Here's everything we know about Kristaps Porzingis' injury and his playing status vs. the Nuggets.

Kristaps Porzingis injury status vs. Nuggets

Porzingis has gone through transition and careful workload management during the 2025-26 campaign. He began the season with the Atlanta Hawks, appearing in 17 games and averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. That was before a left Achilles issue and illness sidelined him through early January and into the All-Star break.

He was acquired by Golden State at the February 5 trade deadline in a deal that sent Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta. Porzingis debuted February 19 against Boston, tallying 12 points and a block in 17 minutes. The Warriors continue to integrate him cautiously into the rotation.

Sunday’s matchup carries weight. The Warriors (29-27), currently eighth in the West, aim to halt a two-game skid without Curry and Jimmy Butler (ACL surgery). The Nuggets (36-21) sit third in the conference behind MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. They seek to build momentum despite injury concerns of their own. The season series is tied 1-1.

So, when it comes to the question of if Kristaps Porzingis is playing tonight vs. the Nuggets, the answer is probably.

Warriors injury report

Kirstaps Porzingis: Probable (Left Achilles; Injury Management)

Stephen Curry: Out (Right Patellofemoral; Pain Syndrome)

Seth Curry: Out (Left Sciatic Nerve; Irritation)

Jimmy Butler III: Out (Right ACL; Surgery)

LJ Cryer: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Malevy Leons: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Nate Williams: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Nuggets injury report