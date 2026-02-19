The Golden State Warriors ended the Jonathan Kuminga era on a whimper. After years of unmet expectations, unfulfilled potential, and a quiet yet burning desire from the Warriors for Kuminga to become the player they expected him to be after drafting him seventh overall in 2021, the Warriors traded him, along with Buddy Hield, to the Atlanta Hawks to bring Kristaps Porzingis in.

Porzingis' talent cannot be questioned, although his health issues became so glaring that it was a very risky move for the Warriors to acquire him in hopes that he becomes the piece they need to rejuvenate the team following Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury.

The Hawks gave up on Porzingis due to his unavailability; he's only played 17 games this season, with his battle against Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) preventing him from suiting up as often as Atlanta would have liked.

The good news is that Porzingis was a full participant in practice prior to the Warriors' Thursday night clash against the Boston Celtics, although head coach Steve Kerr remains unsure as to whether or not he'd be healthy enough to play.

“He practiced. We'll list him as questionable for tomorrow,” Kerr said, via ClutchPoints Warriors beat reporter Kenzo Fukuda. “But full participant in practice and in scrimmage. Looked good. Fingers crossed but everything is going well so far.”

Steve Kerr said Steph Curry will not be available for the Boston Celtics game tomorrow. Did not practice today. “Just wasn't where he needed to be to go through the scrimmage.” Kristaps Porzingis however was a full participant and will be listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/FB2g7NMsbM — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) February 19, 2026

Article Continues Below

Can Kristaps Porzingis be as impactful as the Warriors need him to be?

Porzingis has the ability to be an impact player for the Warriors; the problem, of course, is the unavailability. He has incredible floor-spacing ability and he's an intimidating shot-blocker, which makes him a perfect fit for the Dubs system.

The Warriors weren't necessarily in a position to be picky with the risks they could take with their roster. The Kuminga situation has grown out of their control; getting a former All-Star was as good as it's gonna get, especially when Kuminga hasn't played much this season and he's currently dealing with an injury himself.