As the reports surrounding former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and the finals weeks of his time with the organization, Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield chimed in about his former teammate. While a new report suggest the Warriors' problems extended beyond Kuminga and Steve Kerr, including Jonathan was informed that his people were eating too much food in the family room during Golden State's home games.

Hield had a funny response to the report via Instagram.

“They lying it was Jimmy,” Hield said.

Buddy Hield’s comment on IG 😭 pic.twitter.com/vUwnqjko41 — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) February 11, 2026

Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga were traded to the Hawks ahead of last week's trade deadline in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. Kuminga was linked to Warriors trade rumors for months before he was sent to the Hawks. However, even in Jonathan's absence from the Warriors, reports of the team's fallout with its former veteran forward persist.

Why Jonathan Kuminga stormed out of Warriors meeting

For many, a Warriors meeting with Steve Kerr and Jonathan Kuminga spelled the end of the veteran's tenure with the only team he'd ever played for. Amidst Kuminga's fifth season with the Warriors the relationship between him and his head coach had ran its course, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Inside Kerr's office that afternoon, exasperation boiled over. The discussion went from small picture to bigger picture. Frustrations were let out on both sides — Kerr voicing his displeasure with Kuminga's lack of buy-in and competitiveness toward the team goals and Kuminga letting out his hurt about Kerr's longtime lack of belief in him as a player,” Slater said.

Slater also noted that “The meeting ended, sources familiar with the exchange said, with Kerr slamming his white board in frustration.”

The Warriors meeting came on the heels of Kuminga falling out of Kerr's rotation in December.