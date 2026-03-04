We're not sure how you like this, but Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has never shut down his brain when he hears someone talking about him.

Only this time, it's not an opponent. Arguably, they're even bigger than any star in the NBA.

K-pop group Blackpink recently released a new EP titled “Deadline.” On the track “Me and My,” they mentioned Green in one of the verses: “Golden like we Draymond, they pay us for a walk-in.”

Well, Green definitely liked that. Can't kill the love.

“You get name-dropped in a rap song, it's pretty fun. When you get name-dropped in a K-pop song, you may be a pretty big deal,” said the 31-year-old forward, as quoted by the Bay Area News Group.

Draymond Green 🤝 Blackpink pic.twitter.com/VTZggC6OJi — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 4, 2026

Just in case you're still stuck in the emo phase, Blackpink has grown into one of the biggest musical acts in the world. The K-pop sensation has sold 8.5 million albums. We're not really good at math, but that's a lot.

Green, who is as K-pop as much as Olivia Rodrigo is death metal, can forget about his four championships, his two All-NBA Team nods, his four All-Star selections, and his Defensive Player of the Year trophy. Getting a shoutout from Blackpink is the ultimate accomplishment.

Not even Warriors guard Stephen Curry or Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James can make the same claim.

Another song of Blackpink, “Love to Hate Me,” is also perfect for Green. He is widely considered a polarizing player due to his brash personality. The typical hate-as-an-opponent-but-love-as-a-teammate dude. Green, however, has been unapologetic for being himself, even if it has cost him and the Warriors.

Even before name-checking Green, Blackpink had already crossed over to the NBA. Last year, they collaborated with several brands for officially licensed limited-edition merchandise.