Steve Kerr had an admission to share about Draymond Green's frustrations amid the Golden State Warriors' injuries this season.

The 2025-26 NBA campaign has been rough for Golden State. Jimmy Butler III suffered a season-ending ACL injury while Curry deals with a knee injury that keeps him out for the next couple of games. This has resulted in Green handling more responsibilities than he's used to.

Kerr seems very happy with Green and how he’s handling his role as he ages, but also with Curry and Butler out. Green is asking to take on a different role without the team’s stars involved.

“You take away all the threats around him and it just gets really frustrating for him and for our team. It makes things really difficult, just in terms of rhythm and flow. He’s done a great job of doing the things we’re asking him to do. Handling the ball less at the top of the key. Screening and diving more in ball screens. Running the floor and getting to the corners instead of trailing the play,” Kerr said at the 28:34 mark on the Tom Tolbert Show.

“He’s doing all these things, everything we’re asking. He’s keeping a great attitude on the bench and in the locker room, but he’s frustrated. All the frustration that comes along with getting older and not being able to do the things you could a few years prior. It’s all playing into it and he’s handling it really, really well.”

What lies ahead for Steve Kerr, Warriors

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green have plenty of work to do to keep the Warriors in the playoff picture. While Stephen Curry fully recovers, Golden State needs to hold down the fort for their superstar guard.

Golden State has a 31-30 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers by 1.5 games and the Portland Trail Blazers by 2.5 games while trailing the Phoenix Suns by 3.5 games and the Los Angeles Lakers by 5.5 games.

The Warriors will continue preparations for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Houston Rockets as tip-off will take place on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET.