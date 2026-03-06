After a 115-113 overtime win against the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green, unsurprisingly to no one, had plenty to say after the game. Coach Steve Kerr applauded the Warriors' critical players in Thursday's win against the Rockets, before Green approached the podium for postgame media availability.

Green reflected on beating the Rockets and the significance of winning on the road in an arena he's very familiar with, he said, per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar.

“Always satisfying to win here. We’ve had great success in this building,” Green said. “Under the circumstance, a million guys out [including star guard and Rockets tormentor Stephen Curry]… Three two-way guys playing real minutes. And to come in here and get a win, they’re playing all of their guys. That’s one that feels a little better than most.”

Green, who spent most of the night defending Rockets All-Star and former teammate, Kevin Durant, tallied 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting, eight assists, five rebounds, and one steal. Playing without Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski led six Warriors players in double figures with 26 points.

“When I let Kevin get to his spot tonight, I can contest all I want; there’s nothing you can do,” Green said. “I just try to… pick them up a little bit earlier so they’re just not walking into the spot… if you let them just walk into the rhythm and don’t make them earn the right to find that rhythm, they’re going to give you 50.”

Durant finished with 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting, six rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block. The Warriors have defeated the Rockets five times in 10 postseasons, including last year's best-of-7 series, 4-3, in the opening round of the playoffs.

“Anytime you can have the opportunity to go up against guys like that, I’m always excited for it, because it’s special,” Green said. “How many more times do we have to do that?”

The Warriors evened up their regular-season series, 1-1, following the Rockets' 104-100 win against the Warriors in November.

Steve Kerr applauds Warriors' leaders in win vs. Rockets

The Warriors have found some success without Stephen Curry, winning half of their last six games, including a 133-112 win against the Grizzlies, and Thursday's overtime victory against the Rockets. After the game, coach Steve Kerr said Draymond Green turned back the clock in many facets of the game, and credited Brandin Podziemski, he said, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“Vintage Draymond. The defense, the leadership, the force, the passing.” “I thought that was Brandin (Podziemski)’s best game of the year,” Kerr said.

The Warriors face the Thunder at the Paycom Center on Saturday.