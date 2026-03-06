The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets faced for just the second of three matchups this 2025-26 regular season. Golden State entered this contest without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, Seth Curry, Will Richard, or Gary Payton II.

The Warriors, however, maintained a lead for the entire first half by as many as 11 points. The third quarter saw Houston begin their comeback, starting with a strange play involving Draymond Green and Jabari Smith Jr.

With 9:49 remaining in the third quarter, Smith Jr. was whistled for an offensive foul for a moving screen that sent Green to the tumbling to the floor. As he stood to his feet to get back on offensive end of the floor, the Warriors forward made the puzzling decision to pull on the right leg of the Rockets forward.

The right ankle of Jabari Smith Jr. that Draymond Green grabbed was actually the same ankle that Smith Jr. just missed two games with prior to Thursday night's game. Smith Jr. had been questionable coming into the contest with a right ankle sprain, but was cleared to play after his warm-ups.

Article Continues Below

Draymond plays a dirty game and tries to trip rockets player grabbing his ankle after just missing two games with an ankle injury#dubnation pic.twitter.com/JlLzG18Aqf — Bay Area Super fans (@Baysuperfans) March 6, 2026

Thursday night's contest is of significance to both teams. A Rockets win would give them the season series victory while getting them one step closer to notching the third seed in the Western Conference. The Warriors, meanwhile, are fighting to maintain the eighth seed, but only have a one game lead on the LA Clippers for that spot.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 34.8 minutes a night. In 50 appearances for the Warriors this season, Draymond Green is averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 26.7 minutes a night.