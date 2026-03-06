The Golden State Warriors got a big win against the Houston Rockets, defeating them 115-113 in overtime. They also did it without Stephen Curry, who has not played yet post-All-Star break because of a right knee injury. That means the leader on the court at the moment is Draymond Green, who is doing what he can to rally the team together as they try to stack wins without their star player.

After the game, Green opened up about his recent conversations with Curry and what he texted him after the OT win.

“My confidence level is high, ultimately, because I know he's going to put in all the work and do everything he can to get back,” Green said via ESPN's Anthony Slater. “If his body allows him to get back, I know, he will come back. He's not wanting to just shut it down. For us, just gotta stay afloat. Nobody's expecting us to go on a 10-game win streak, but you just got to stay afloat. You can't let things go too far south and that's what we're trying to do. Tonight's a big step towards that.

“You're never going to see him rattled. But I know him well enough, it's been a little challenging. Needless to say, he's staying around the guys, staying positive. You know, he's texting me today, like, ‘Keep going. I know it's tough, but promise you, I'm coming back.””

Article Continues Below

Curry isn't expected to make a return soon, and it may be a few more weeks until he gets back on the court. He is set to be re-evaluated sometime next week, and the Warriors will plan accordingly.

At this point, the Warriors are trying to evaluate where they are in the standings, while also evaluating where Curry is in his recovery.

If they can continue to win games like they did against the Rockets, they could give Curry even more time to get right.