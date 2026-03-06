Brian Windhorst pointed out a strategic approach the Golden State Warriors may be using throughout Stephen Curry's injury recovery.

Curry has been on the sidelines since his last in-game appearance on Jan. 30, missing the entire month of February. He has missed 11 consecutive games and counting with his knee injury, prompting Golden State to be cautious in his recovery.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst provided insight into the team's situation with their superstar guard on The Hoop Collective show. He explained how the Warriors are looking at their standing in the playoff picture and deciding whether it's best to have Curry come back or shut him down for the rest of the season.

“You know instantly there were people who were wondering, like are they considering shutting him down for the season. I don’t think that’s what they’re doing. I think they’re evaluating where they are in the standings and evaluating where Steph is and trying to do their own strategy play here. But that is obviously a significant development that Steph is going to be out a few more weeks,” Windhorst said at the 29:49 mark.

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Warriors remain resilient in the playoff picture despite Stephen Curry's absence, stunning the Houston Rockets 115-113 in overtime.

Six players scored in double-digits for Golden State in the win. Brandin Podziemski led the way with a stat line of 26 points and nine rebounds on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. De'Anthony Melton came next with 23 points and six rebounds, Al Horford had 17 points and six rebounds, Gui Santos put up 14 points and six assists, while LJ Cryer provided 12 points and three rebounds. Meanwhile, Draymond Green delivered 10 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Golden State improved to a 32-30 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder as tip-off will take place on March 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.