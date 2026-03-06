Before Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green stuck it to the Rockets for suffering another loss at home at the hands of his team, head coach Steve Kerr put the win into perspective during his postgame media availability. For a team winning without Stephen Curry against the Rockets, the Warriors captured a thrilling 115-113 win in overtime.

Kerr discussed the significance of the Warriors winning on the Rockets' home floor, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“This is a good building for us. We've won some playoff series here,” Kerr said. “A lot of good memories in that locker room. It's interesting, we've won playoff games over the years here, series, we won Game 7 here. You win a game like tonight, and it feels the same. You're just trying to win. Winning is just an amazing feeling.

“Even though it's just a regular-season game, just to see a bunch of young guys compete and come out with a win, it feels like a playoff win — it really does.”

Brandin Podziemski's 26 points, including four threes led six Warriors players who scored in double figures, including De'Anthony Melton (23 points), Al Horford (17 points), Gui Santos (14 points), and Green (10 points). The Warriors improved to 32-30.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green's performance in Warriors win

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says veteran Draymond Green was firing on all cylinders in Thursday's overtime win against the Rockets, reminding the veteran coach of when the forward was in his prime.

While those days are behind Green at this stage of his career, Kerr saw flashes of the past in Draymond's performance, which was surrounded by the Warriors' youth in Brandin Podziemski, he said, as ESPN's Anthony Slater noted.

“Vintage Draymond. The defense, the leadership, the force, the passing.” “I thought that was Brandin (Podziemski)’s best game of the year,” Kerr said.

Kerr and the Warriors' road trip continues against the Thunder on Saturday.