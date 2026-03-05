The Charlotte Hornets are winners of six straight after recently defeating the Boston Celtics 118-89 on the road. It was another blowout win for the Hornets, and they made history with the win, putting themselves in the same conversation as the 2017 Golden State Warriors, according to NBA on ESPN.

“The Charlotte Hornets are rolling: six straight wins by 15+ points. Tied for the second-longest streak in NBA history, the longest since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors,” NBA on ESPN wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Everyone knows how special that Warriors team was, and Kevin Durant changed everything for them. The Hornets didn't add a player like Durant, but it seems as if they figured something out over the past few months and are finally reaping the benefits.

The Hornets are now over .500, and they have a chance to keep climbing in the Eastern Conference standings. At this point, they'll be in the Play-In, but if a few teams above them start to fumble, they could sneak into the top six.

Not only is the starting five playing well, but the bench comes in and keeps the team afloat. Coby White has been huge for the Hornets since he started playing, and he was a big addition at the trade deadline to give them someone who can come in and score at will.

“Just a dynamic veteran guard off the bench. He's doing a great job. He can score 20-30 [points] each night if he wanted to, but just to have him as a sixth man, that's great for us,” Miles Bridges said. “He's playing in his hometown. So, it feels extra good for him and should be comfortable. We're trying to make him comfortable here on his team, and we're happy to have him.”

This is a great time for the Hornets to be playing like this, and they'll want to continue this down the stretch.