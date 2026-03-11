While NFL teams around the league make trades (or redact them), sign free agents, and prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, the league front office is also busy at this time of year exploring ways to tweak things in order to make more money. The league has already heavily toyed with the schedule in recent years, including the implementation of Christmas Day games to compete with the NBA, as well as the league's ever-growing slate of international games.

Now, the NFL is reportedly mulling another addition to the schedule pertaining to arguably its most iconic day of the season, as reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“NFL now is exploring playing a game on Thanksgiving Eve as early as this season. This year this would be Wednesday, Nov. 25,” reported Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Thanksgiving has long been known as the NFL's day in the sports world, with the league constantly showcasing some of its top teams on the holiday, while teams like the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys consistently get the first two slots of the afternoon.

While teams already know their opponents for the upcoming 2026 season, the schedule itself, complete with times and dates, has not been announced yet, so the league still has time to add a potential Thanksgiving Eve game as early as this year if they so choose.

It would certainly be interesting to see what kind of marquee matchup the league office would choose to put into that time slot.

The NFL schedule is slated to be released on May 13.