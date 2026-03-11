After missing out on the playoffs in 2025, the Houston Astros were looking to rebound in 2026. Part of returning to the playoffs will be the pitching performance of closer Josh Hader. Hader is dealing with an injury, though.

Now, it is being reported that Hader will begin the season on the injured list, missing Opening Day, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

“Astros closer Josh Hader will start the season on the injured list, manager Joe Espada said. Hader threw his first bullpen session of spring training yesterday and felt good, but the timeline the team has laid out won't have Hader ready for Opening Day,” Rome posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hader missed the final two months of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, and did note that he was behind in his rehab due to tendinitis in his bicep at the start of Spring Training. The relief pitcher spoke about his first bullpen session to the media, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“I had a little bit of momentum down the mound, so I felt good,” Hader said. “I felt like my body was in sync.”

The flamethrower threw 15 pitches in his session, being closely watched by his pitching coach, Josh Miller.

“The ball was coming out easy,” Miller said. “It was his first normal bullpen in a while, and he had the governor on for a while, but he looked good.”

While he will begin the season on IL, there is a positive note that this does not seem to be long-term and will not impact the full season.

The Astros are looking to bounce back and be a contender in 2026. They open their regular season on March 26 against the Los Angeles Angels.