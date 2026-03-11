On Tuesday evening, the Baltimore Ravens stunned the NFL world when it was announced that they would be backing out of their recent reported trade for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby. The reason for the backout stems from Crosby's physical in Baltimore, which evidently showed some troubling results on the state of the star's injured knee.

Now, Crosby is back with the Raiders, but the team is still looking to trade the disgruntled star prior to next season, and one name that has been repeatedly brought up as a potential landing spot is the Chicago Bears.

Recently, more fuel was dumped on that fire with some reporting from former NFL scouting director Greg Gabriel.

“Just got a text from a very credible agent who said there is belief around League that the Bears will look into trading for Crosby,” reported Gabriel on X, formerly Twitter.

“I was not told it was going to happen, I was told that there is belief the Bears will seriously look into it. That does not mean a deal will happen. Stay calm boys and girls,” he later clarified.

The Bears indeed have a need for a better pass rush, which was one of the few weak points on their roster during their impressive turnaround in the 2025 season.

It remains to be seen just how bad the condition of Crosby's knee truly is, but it's safe to assume that the Ravens would not have backed out of the deal for something that didn't truly concern them.

It will also be interesting to see how the physical results impact what other teams are willing to give up for him in a potential trade with the Raiders.

Clearly, there is a lot to sort through on the Crosby front.