With the 2025-26 NBA season approaching, speculation around trade activity is already building. According to an ESPN report, league insiders predict the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers are the most likely teams to make significant roster moves before the trade deadline.

The Warriors topped the list with seven votes from ESPN’s panel, while the Lakers followed with five votes. Both franchises have been active in reshaping their rosters over the past year and remain positioned for additional maneuvering as the season unfolds.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater outlined why Golden State leads the projections.

“The Warriors lead this list because they've essentially spent the offseason signaling a desire for deadline movement. Their two-year, $45 million contract offer to restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga was designed to get him on a salary number they can flip come January. The Lakers, who are transitioning into the Luka Doncic era, have maintained a few first-round sweeteners that can be used to get a deal done as LeBron James' expiring contract looms. For the Cavaliers' situation, disappointment and desperation can breed movement. If they fear their high-value core four won't get it done in the playoffs again, they may decide to flip one and change up the mix.”

The Warriors’ potential trade strategy centers on balancing their veteran core with younger assets. Stephen Curry, entering his 17th NBA season, remains the cornerstone of the franchise. Golden State added Jimmy Butler III in a blockbuster deadline deal last year, signaling a win-now mentality. The decision to potentially extend Kuminga on a short-term deal could provide the financial flexibility needed to pursue additional high-level talent during the upcoming season.

Lakers and Cavaliers join Warriors among top teams predicted to make trade deadline moves

The Lakers also remain firmly in the conversation for a midseason move. After acquiring Luka Doncic in a February trade with the Dallas Mavericks that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas, the team has embraced a new direction. While James prepares for his 23rd season and faces free agency next summer, Los Angeles has preserved some draft capital that could be used to strengthen the roster.

The Cleveland Cavaliers came in third with three votes following their 64-18 regular season that ended in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. Despite their success, the Cavaliers face mounting pressure to advance further, and questions remain about whether their current core can deliver postseason results. That uncertainty leaves them as another franchise to monitor closely ahead of February.

Both the Warriors and Lakers face heightened pressure to contend in a competitive Western Conference. Golden State’s core of Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green aims to extend the franchise’s championship window, while Los Angeles is focused on maximizing the partnership between Doncic and James. The uncertainty surrounding James’ future adds another layer of intrigue to the Lakers’ potential trade approach.

The 2025-26 trade deadline is set for February, but the conversation is already shaping the season’s narrative. For Golden State, Los Angeles and Cleveland, the possibility of a “big move” underscores the urgency to remain among the league’s top contenders.