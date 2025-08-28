The Bronx Bombers lived up to their nickname on Wednesday afternoon, and in the process, they made history. Six different Yankees went deep in an 11-2 dismantling of the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium, marking the third time this season that at least six players homered in the same game — a feat no other team in Major League history has accomplished.

The power surge started early when Trent Grisham led off the first inning with a home run, but the fireworks truly exploded in the third. Aaron Judge got it going with a towering two-run shot to center, his 41st of the year, before Cody Bellinger followed with a blast of his own on the very next pitch. Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer later in the frame, and rookie Ben Rice capped the outburst with his second at-bat of the inning, a solo shot to right.

By the time the dust settled, the Yankees had plated nine runs in the inning, sent 15 men to the plate, and forced Nationals starter Cade Cavalli to an early exit after just 2 1/3 innings. The third-inning barrage marked the third time this season that New York has hit four home runs in a single inning, another unprecedented achievement in MLB history.

Yankees demolish the Nationals

New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (28) hits a single against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“It was outstanding,” manager Aaron Boone said. “That was some banging right there.” Judge, who finished with two hits and three runs scored, credited the lineup’s approach. “It’s just everybody clicking, everybody having good at-bats, not trying to do too much,” he said. “Everybody’s just trying to pass the baton.” Austin Wells added his own long ball in the fourth inning, bringing the total to six for the day. For context, the Yankees had hit four homers in an inning only four times in the last 47 years prior to this season.

The offensive onslaught was more than enough support for ace Max Fried, who carried a no-hitter into the sixth before surrendering a single. Fried allowed just one run across seven innings, striking out six and earning his 14th win of the season. “It goes from 1-0 to 10-0; there are definitely worse things to happen,” Fried said of the long third inning.

The win completed a three-game sweep of Washington and gave the Yankees four straight victories after dropping three of four to Boston. They’ve now won 11 of their last 15 and hit 10 homers across the Nationals series. Still, Boone emphasized not getting too comfortable. “This is The Show. You don’t play well, you’re going to get beat,” he said. “But this was a good day for us. Good flight. Now we’ve got to get after it in Chicago.” With a visit to the struggling White Sox on deck, the Yankees head out on the road carrying both momentum and a piece of MLB history.

