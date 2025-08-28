Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is no stranger to questions about legacy. With four championships, two MVPs, and a resume that redefined the modern NBA, Curry has nothing left to prove individually. Yet, as he approaches his 37th birthday this season, the sharpshooter remains locked in on one goal: contending for another title alongside fellow veterans Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

In a recent interview, Curry addressed the skepticism surrounding Golden State’s ability to remain competitive with its core trio all north of 35 years old. His response was both candid and optimistic.

“We’re going to find out. I think we can,” Curry said. “There’s a level of know-how. I think what we did last year, when we were top three in the league, both offense and defense, all the metrics showed we were a really good team.”

Curry’s comments reflect a belief that the Warriors rediscovered their identity late last season. Following a midseason roster shake-up, Golden State surged in the final third of the campaign, climbing into the top tier of efficiency rankings. Though their playoff run ended earlier than hoped, the stretch gave the team confidence that it can still compete with the NBA’s elite.

"We're gonna find out. I think we can. I like the identity that we have… Obviously, we have to stay healthy… That's the beautiful challenge of this game." Steph Curry on whether 3 guys over the age of 35 can contend for a championship

“Obviously, we have to stay healthy, get through the regular season at a high level,” Curry added. “But I like the identity that we have and the foundation of knowing how to play together towards the end of last season that we can hopefully translate to this year.”

That foundation remains rooted in the chemistry that powered Golden State’s dynasty. Curry, Green, and Butler may no longer have the youthful explosiveness of a decade ago, but their experience and understanding of one another’s games remain unmatched.

Still, questions about age are unavoidable. At a time when most teams are built around stars in their mid-20s, the Warriors are attempting to compete with a core approaching 40. Curry acknowledged that the narrative will follow them all season.

“I know we’re going to get that question asked a lot because of the age, and this is something that you haven’t really seen before,” he said. “But that’s the beautiful challenge of this game.”

For Curry, the “beautiful challenge” lies in proving that championship mettle, combined with smart roster management, can outweigh the ticking clock. The front office has added younger role players to balance the roster, hoping to ease the load on the veteran stars while allowing them to be fresh for the postseason.

As the 2025-26 season begins, Curry’s focus is clear. While many view this year as the Warriors’ last chance to contend with their original dynasty core intact, Curry sees an opportunity rather than a farewell.

“This group still knows how to win,” he emphasized. “We just have to put it together, stay the course, and give ourselves a shot.”

For Golden State, the pursuit of another championship is not just about adding to the trophy case—it’s about cementing a legacy as one of the most resilient dynasties in NBA history. And for Curry, it’s one more chance to show that age is only a number when greatness still burns.