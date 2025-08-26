It was the fight between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole that irreversibly changed their futures as one tarnished his reputation and the other was traded to the Washington Wizards. Years after Green punched Poole during the Warriors' practice in 2022, we're finding out what was said between the two former teammates.

Green threatened to beat Poole up after diminished Draymond's greatness, according to LegendZ's X, formerly Twitter.

“Imma beat the sh*t out of you! I’ll f*ck you up,” Green said. He also challenged Poole in a practice: “You wanna fight me?” That led to their 2022 fight. Poole said, “You’re an expensive backpack for 30”, and Green called him a “b****,” LegendZ reported.

After Poole went to the Wizards, Green admitted to distancing himself from the Warriors. Green wasn't proud of what he did, especially in front of his teammates and the aftermath of the situation, he told Andscape's Marc Spears.

“I really distanced myself. And I had to. I needed to. When that incident happened [with Poole], I just really needed to. So, I really distanced myself. And in doing that, you miss a lot. But once you do that it’s hard to come back,” Green said.

Green is heading into his 13th season with the Warriors.

Draymond Green admits to harsh reality after Jordan Poole fight

Warriors' Draymond Green admitted he learned a lot from his conflict with Jordan Poole, including how to be a better person and teammate at this stage of his career. Green knew he had some growing up to do and took the steps to becoming a better person.

“Age 33, 34, 35, I still learn those lessons,” Green said in the not safe for work (NSFW) interview, via ClutchPoints. “That situation happened, and I'm like, ‘cool we move on.' And then when we couldn't, I was like, ‘huh.' And for a while, it made me think like, ‘man, this dude's nothing like me,' because when those things happen, you just move on. But it taught me so much.

‘”You're right, he may not be like you. He ain't from where you're from. The things you went through, the way you had to come up, he may not have came up like that.' For that five seconds, I forgot where I was at because I immediately went to what I know. But what you know don't really work here.”

After winning the 2022 NBA Finals with the Warriors, Poole will be entering his third season with the Wizards.