It was the fight between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole that irreversibly changed their futures as one tarnished his reputation and the other was traded to the Washington Wizards. Years after Green punched Poole during the Warriors' practice in 2022, we're finding out what was said between the two former teammates.

Green threatened to beat Poole up after diminished Draymond's greatness, according to LegendZ's X, formerly Twitter.

“Imma beat the sh*t out of you! I’ll f*ck you up,” Green said. He also challenged Poole in a practice: “You wanna fight me?” That led to their 2022 fight. Poole said, “You’re an expensive backpack for 30”, and Green called him a “b****,” LegendZ reported.

After Poole went to the Wizards, Green admitted to distancing himself from the Warriors. Green wasn't proud of what he did, especially in front of his teammates and the aftermath of the situation, he told Andscape's Marc Spears.

“I really distanced myself. And I had to. I needed to. When that incident happened [with Poole], I just really needed to. So, I really distanced myself. And in doing that, you miss a lot. But once you do that it’s hard to come back,” Green said.

Green is heading into his 13th season with the Warriors.

Article Continues Below

Draymond Green admits to harsh reality after Jordan Poole fight

Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Warriors' Draymond Green admitted he learned a lot from his conflict with Jordan Poole, including how to be a better person and teammate at this stage of his career. Green knew he had some growing up to do and took the steps to becoming a better person.

“Age 33, 34, 35, I still learn those lessons,” Green said in the not safe for work (NSFW) interview, via ClutchPoints. “That situation happened, and I'm like, ‘cool we move on.' And then when we couldn't, I was like, ‘huh.' And for a while, it made me think like, ‘man, this dude's nothing like me,' because when those things happen, you just move on. But it taught me so much.

‘”You're right, he may not be like you. He ain't from where you're from. The things you went through, the way you had to come up, he may not have came up like that.' For that five seconds, I forgot where I was at because I immediately went to what I know. But what you know don't really work here.”

After winning the 2022 NBA Finals with the Warriors, Poole will be entering his third season with the Wizards.

More Warriors News
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center.
NBA rumors: Warriors, Lakers predicted to make ‘big move before trade deadline’Julian Ojeda ·
Warriors' Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. with Jonathan Kumingas saying "qualifying offer?"
Should Warriors change stance on Jonathan Kuminga contract offer?Brett Siegel ·
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Golden State Warriors NBA 2K26 ratings that are 100% wrongRishav Bhat ·
Golden State Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy (right) chats with Warriors great Chris Mullin before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center.
Warriors make intriguing signing amid Jonathan Kuminga stalemateJackson Stone ·
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Patrick Beverley makes bold Paul George-Klay Thompson Warriors championship claimGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter at Chase Center.
Warriors rumors: Dubs called Lakers ‘multiple times’ about LeBron James tradeJulian Ojeda ·