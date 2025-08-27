Many are eager to see Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry back in action after injuring his hamstring in the playoffs last season. He is expected to make a full recovery before the upcoming campaign, which will be his 17th stint in the NBA.

While the 37-year-old Curry is still at the top of his game, he knows Father Time will knock on the door soon. The Warriors have been open about their mission to optimize Curry's remaining years to bring another championship to the Bay Area.

Knowing that his basketball career is not forever, Curry has invested in various businesses over the years. In his latest venture, he teamed up with well-known chef Michael Mina for a bar and restaurant collaboration, as reported by San Francisco Chronicle's Elena Kadvany.

“Mina is resurrecting his modern steakhouse, Bourbon Steak, at the Westin St. Francis at Union Square in October. Across the lobby will be the Eighth Rule, a reservations-only bar that marks Curry’s first brick-and-mortar hospitality business,” wrote Kadvany.

She noted that Curry is very much involved in the development of the business, which Mina's group will operate. Mina worked with Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, in 2017 to open International Smoke, a global-inspired restaurant in San Francisco.

The Warriors star, meanwhile, is already quite familiar with bourbon, having started his own brand, Gentleman's Cut, in 2023. He said he's excited for his latest off-court project.

“I’ve always dreamt of creating my own little haven to bring people together, and now we have the perfect location,” said the two-time MVP, as quoted by NBC Sports Bay Area's Andy Lindquist.

Curry's business portfolio includes Curry Brand with Under Armour and a production company, Unanimous Media. He also has investments in numerous tech-focused ventures, including Tonal, Oxigen, and Slyce, among others.

It's easy to imagine the Warriors celebrating on Eighth Rule and Bourbon Steak after a home win.

But of course, the only question is: Who will pick up the check?