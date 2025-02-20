The Golden State Warriors have shown plenty of improvement in the short time since Jimmy Butler got there, and now they might finally be getting back to full strength. Jonathan Kuminga has been out since early January with a right ankle sprain, but the All-Star break gave him some extra time to get healthy without missing games.

Now, Kuminga is back on the practice court as he prepares to get back into game action for the Warriors. Kuminga practiced on Wednesday for the first time since suffering the injury on Jan. 4, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“His return to game action will be based on his continued progress and physical readiness,” Siegel wrote on X.

The Warriors will want to get Kuminga back on the floor as soon as possible as they start to ramp up for the playoff push down the stretch of the regular season. Butler seems to be a good fit with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and his ability to put pressure on the rim has really opened things up for the Golden State offense. He also helps the team get to the free throw line more consistently, which plugs a massive weakness for the Warriors.

Playing Butler, Kuminga and Green together could be tricky. It's hard to space the floor in the NBA if you have three non-shooters on the court, and that doesn't even take into account whether the Warriors want to play a true big man with them. With that lack of spacing, lineups featuring those three will need some time to build chemistry and gel together.

The only way to do that is to have all of them on the court together, so Kuminga's return could be critical for the Warriors very soon. However, they have shown that Butler gives them an extra element on offense and some more toughness as a whole, and he is known for his great playoff performances. When this group gets humming, it could be scary in the Western Conference.