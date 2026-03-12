In less than a few hours after Saturday Night Collision, AEW is all set to host the 2026 Revolution PPV. Set to take place in Los Angeles, California, fans are already excited to see what Tony Khan has planned for them.

AEW Revolution 2026 will take place at the Crypto.Com Arena in LA on Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026. The first AEW PPV of the year, Revolution 2026, will be available for fans to watch on HBO Max in the US at a discounted rate. Viewers can also order and watch Revolution on Amazon Prime Video. International fans also have the opportunity to watch AEW on Prime Video as well as MyAEW. The main card is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET with a zero-hour show planned before that.

With a total of 13 matches listed for the PPV (including the Zero-hour), here are ClutchPoints' predictions for AEW Revolution 2026.

AEW Revolution Zero-hour matches

As of now, All Elite Wrestling has confirmed a total of two zero-hour matches for the PPV. Ricochet is scheduled to defend his AEW National title in a 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal against 20 other competitors, out of whom only Tommaso Ciampa has been confirmed. Both Ricochet and Ciampa are two heavy favorites to win the match. However, based on Ciampa's recent heel turn and TNT title loss, he is our favorite to claim gold on Sunday.

Another scheduled zero-hour match includes Willow Nightingale's TBS title defense against Lena Kross. Following her successful title defense against Persephone, she is now scheduled to defend it against Kross, who is currently in a tag-team with Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. Both Nightingale and Kross are also scheduled for a second match that night, and based on that, we expect Nightingale to win her first bout.

While not officially announced for the Zero-hour card, influencer “Big Boom!” A.J. is also scheduled for a match. Over the years, he has wrestled multiple times for AEW on the Zero-Hour and is expected to do so this time as well.

Our prediction: Ricochet retains his National Championship, Willow Nightingale (c) def. Lena Kross, Big Boom!” A.J. wins against the TBA opponent.

1. MJF (c) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page – Last Chance Texas Deathmatch For The AEW World Championship

Both MJF and Adam Page have emerged as two cornerstones of the promotion. While MJF holds the World title currently, Page is also a former World Champion. He is now set to reclaim his title in a match which is often claimed as his specialty.

Page has to win the title from MJF on Sunday, or else he can never challenge for the title again. With the odds favoring him, “Hangman” is expected to win the title and continue his feud with MJF till AEW All In, before which Will Ospreay is expected to return and challenge for the gold in his home country.

Our prediction: Adam Page def. MJF for the AEW World title

2. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Former tag team champions and former AEW EVPs The Young Bucks lost all of their weight before turning face a few months ago. With nothing to lose now, fans expect an even more dangerous Young Bucks to challenge FTR for the titles.

Having held the title for several months now, fans could expect Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to drop the titles to the former EVPs in Los Angeles, California. The title win could pave the way for them to the top.

Our prediction: The Young Bucks def. FTR

3. Jon Moxley (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita – AEW Continental Championship

Following their time limit draw in Feb. 2026, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley now looks forward to retaining his gold against Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family. Moxley won the title from Kazuchika Okada a few months ago and has been going strong in his reign.

While Takeshita is a heavy favorite to win the title, a possible interference from Okada could cost him his chance and be the final nail in the coffin for Takeshita and Okada's rivalry. This could also act as a catalyst for Moxley to continue his successful reign.

Our prediction: Jon Moxley (c) def. Konosuke Takeshita

Article Continues Below

4. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) (c) vs. Místico and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) – AEW World Trios Titles

Kazuchika Okada and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family are already the International and TNT Champions. Holding two titles alongside their trios titles, they are not the favorites to drop them anytime soon. However, their partner, Mark Davis, could be the one suffering the pinfall loss against their opponents.

Over the years, AEW has become popular for its unpredictable booking choices. Just weeks after winning the Trios titles, they could lose them on Sunday to Místico, Knight, and Bailey. On the other hand, Knight and Bailey's former partner, Adam Page, is also expected to win the World title that night.

Our prediction: Místico and JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey) def. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis)

5. The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross – AEW Women's World Tag Team Titles

Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron are also scheduled to defend their tag-team titles against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross. While both Kross and Nightingale will be fighting their second match of the night, fans expect Cameron and Bayne to continue the match. However, with Nightingale already weak for the second match, Bayne could take advantage of Cameron's lack of experience and defeat her for the gold.

Our prediction: Megan Bayne and Lena Kross def. The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale)

6. Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander – AEW Women's World Championship

In the final title match of the night, fans will witness Thekla defend her AEW Women's World title against former champion Kris Statlander in a Two out of three falls match. With both women holding one win over each other, the stipulation match will determine the final winner and champion between them.

While Thekla is extremely popular on the roster, Statlander is expected to win the match and earn back her lost position. The 30-year-old now looks forward to avenging her short title reign and winning back the gold, to continue and achieve the reign she never had the last time.

Our prediction: Kris Statlander def. Thekla

The rest of the four matches on the card are non-title matches. Here are our predictions for them: