Stephen Curry is nearing a return to the court for the Golden State Warriors this season.

Curry hasn't appeared in a game since his Jan. 30 performance against the Detroit Pistons. He's been dealing with a knee injury that sidelined him for all of February and half of March so far.

NBA insider Brett Siegel provided an update on the veteran superstar's timeline during his March 12 appearance on the Clutch Scoops show with Tomer Azarly. His sources told him that Curry can anticipate a return within the final week of March to complete his recovery.

“Stephen Curry does want to return before the season ends and I’ve heard there is optimism looking at that Saturday March 21st game, right after that 10 day window. That’s when things kind of open up to when he can potentially return. Or see if he travels on the six game road trip because that will be very telling whether or not he can. But I was told that Wednesday March 25th game which begins seven of their last 10 at home, that’s really the game that’s probably the end period of this timeline,” Siegel said at the 42:23 mark.

What lies ahead for Stephen Curry, Warriors

It's clear that the Warriors need Stephen Curry's services. They have gone 23-16 with him and 9-17 without him, knowing he will be crucial to their chances at a playoff run this year.

In the 39 games Curry played in, he is averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, including 39.1% from beyond the arc, and 93.1% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 32-33 record on the season, sitting at ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and the Memphis Grizzlies while trailing the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns.

Going through three consecutive losses, the Warriors seek a return to the win column in their next matchup. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves as tip-off will take place on March 13 at 10 p.m. ET.