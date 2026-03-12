The Buffalo Bills moved quickly during NFL free agency to strengthen their defensive backfield, agreeing to a one-year deal with veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson as contract details surfaced Thursday.

The Bills targeted secondary depth early in the 2026 free agency period. The addition of Gardner-Johnson gives the Bills a versatile defensive back capable of playing both safety and slot roles.

Gardner-Johnson arrives in Buffalo with experience across multiple defensive systems. The veteran defensive back previously played for the New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, and Chicago Bears before becoming available this offseason.

The signing first surfaced publicly through a report shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter posted the news Thursday on his official X account, formerly Twitter, confirming the agreement during the opening days of the NFL free agency window.

“Former Bears free-agent safety C. J. Gardner-Johnson is signing a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Buffalo Bills, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @unisportsmgmt.”

The info from Schefter marked the first public confirmation of the deal. Gardner-Johnson’s agents, Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of Uni Sports Management, confirmed the contract details included in the announcement.

The agreement carries a maximum value of $6 million for the upcoming season. Buffalo structured the contract as a short-term addition, giving the organization flexibility while improving depth in the secondary.

During the 2025 season, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 13 games between Houston and Chicago. He recorded 66 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

For Buffalo, the move represents an early free agency addition that strengthens the defensive backfield without committing long-term salary cap space as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL season.