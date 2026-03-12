The first wave of the 2026 NFL free agency period is over, and the New York Giants have completely changed who they are as a team. The team clearly wants to create a tough, physical culture like the ones John Harbaugh had during his most successful times in the league.

Isaiah Likely is a versatile tight end, which is a classic move for Harbaugh. It shows that the team is going to use a lot of players, block well in the middle of the field, and take advantage of the middle of the field. But even though the new players are getting a lot of attention in the Meadowlands, the front office's biggest mistake might be the one they didn't make.

The Giants' biggest mistake in Week 1 of free agency was letting Wan'Dale Robinson, a wide receiver they drafted, leave without signing him to a long-term deal. In today's NFL, where making space and getting yards after the catch are very important, letting a proven, high-volume slot receiver go is a huge mistake. This big mistake could hurt the passing game before Harbaugh even coaches his first game in New York.

The Isaiah Likely Addition Isn't Enough

There is no denying that Isaiah Likely is a talented playmaker who fits perfectly into the culture Harbaugh is building. Likely brings athleticism, toughness, and an incredible catch radius to a tight end room that desperately needed an injection of youth and explosiveness. But trying to replace the production of an elite slot receiver with a tight end is like trying to fix a roof that leaks with duct tape. It might work for a while, but it doesn't fix the problem of not having enough wide receivers.

Wan'Dale Robinson was the Giants' engine, keeping the chains moving. He was the ultimate safety valve and a dangerous threat in the short- to intermediate-passing game. To keep the pass rush at bay, Harbaugh's offensive philosophy relies heavily on controlling the ball, making quick third-down conversions, and passing the ball quickly.

Likely will certainly command targets over the middle, but he does not possess the same twitchy, stop-and-start ability that Robinson used to uncover against man coverage. Expecting a tight end to replicate the sheer volume and target-share of a true slot dynamo is an unrealistic burden to place on Likely's shoulders. The production lost from Robinson's departure simply cannot be absorbed by a traditional tight end.

A Heroic 2025 Campaign Without Malik Nabers

You need to look back at what Robinson did in the 2025 season to really understand how serious it is that he is gone. When rookie star Malik Nabers tore his ACL in late September, it threw the Giants' offense into complete disarray. Nabers was later revealed to have suffered a clean ACL tear alongside a meniscus injury, a partially torn labrum, and turf toe. When the alpha of the receiving room was lost for the year, Robinson was thrust into the WR1 role and delivered nothing short of a spectacular campaign.

Wan'Dale Robinson 92 REC, 1014 YDS, 4 TDs 2025 Season Highlights. Cam Ward gets a new weapon.pic.twitter.com/eZiO3n6cqq https://t.co/eNeBDkoQCr — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 9, 2026

Robinson achieved career highs as the primary target and focal point of the passing attack. He caught an incredible 92 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. He made plays when he had the ball in his hands going for 386 yards after catching with a whopping 29.7% target share. He averaged 11.0 yards per pass while catching 140 passes. He was always able to convert quick passes into significant gains. Letting go of a 25-year-old receiver right after he proves he can put in a lot of work and gain more than 1,000 yards is peculiar.

A Glaring Lack of Depth in the Receiver Room

With Robinson gone, the Giants' pass-catching corps will be extremely thin going into 2026. Although it is anticipated that Malik Nabers will fully recover and be prepared for training camp, it is extremely risky to expect a player recovering from significant knee and shoulder surgeries to return to top form right away. Without Robinson to draw coverage underneath, the remaining pass catchers alongside Nabers inspire more questions than answers.

A returning star coming off an ACL tear, two volatile deep threats, and a second-year undrafted free agent returning from a neck injury is not a recipe for sustained offensive success. By letting Wan'Dale Robinson walk, the Giants have removed the highest-floor player from their passing attack. John Harbaugh might have his tight end in Isaiah Likely, but until New York finds a way to replace Robinson's 92 catches and 1,000-plus yards, the decision to let him leave will haunt this front office throughout the 2026 season.