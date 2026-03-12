One of the biggest stories of the last college football season was what happened with the Notre Dame football program. The Fighting Irish lost their first two games of the season, but won out and looked to be in the College Football Playoff before Miami got in ahead of them due to a tiebreaker that came into play after the Hurricanes won in Week 1, and they were snubbed.

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman was talking to J.D. Pickell of On3 on his show, “The Hard Count,” and mentioned how the snub is fueling both him and the rest of the team for the upcoming season. His point was that they left the committee in doubt, and now the priority is to leave no doubt moving forward.

“We left doubt. So don't blame somebody else for the situation that we were in,” Freeman said. “We have to leave no doubt. In order to do that, you gotta leave no doubt today.”

The Fighting Irish come into the 2026 season with a loaded roster, and that snub from the College Football Playoff will only fuel them moving forward this season.

Article Continues Below

The key for Notre Dame is CJ Carr under center. He had a fantastic freshman season after beating out Kenny Minchey. He had 2,741 passing yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions on a 66.6% completion percentage.

Notre Dame is also in a great position entering 2026 with its coaching staff, as all three coordinators are returning. In Freeman's tenure, they have usually had to replace a coordinator or a quarterback, but that is not the case this season.

“I don’t need to go spend a whole bunch of time figuring out what we’re doing on offense, defense, special teams, because the coordinators are back,” Freeman said. “But it’s a great challenge, right? How can we continue to find ways to help this program reach its full potential? That can be through meetings. That can be through the way we train. That can be in many different areas. But there is a comfort in knowing the people we have in important positions are back.”