The Georgia Bulldogs pulled off an upset win over the No. 16 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday night, creating excitement for their fans.

Georgia enjoyed an incredible performance on the offensive side of the ball. The team produced 98 points on 53% shooting from the field, including 45% from beyond the arc, and 88% from the free-throw line.

It didn't take long for fans to react to the ranked win, boasting their bragging rights over Alabama. Here are some of their reactions.

“Dawgs just ended the streak in style 🐶🔥Statement win by Georgia! 💪98 points. No mercy. 😤,” one fan said.

“We own that poverty school in football and basketball, baseball is next,” another remarked.

“Top to bottom, with the opponent and the time of year and the stakes, Georgia basketball’s win tonight may be the biggest since the 2008 SEC Tournament,” one commented.

“Always a good day when you beat Bama! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻,” one exclaimed.

“Go Dawgs!!! Sec title game now basketball we own you sir!!” a fan said.

How Georgia played against Alabama

It was a huge win for Georgia to earn over No. 16 Alabama as the team approaches the end of conference play.

Four players scored in double-digits for Georgia in the win. Kanon Catchings led the way with a stat line of 32 points, six rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block. He shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 7-of-13 from beyond the arc. Blue Cain came next with 16 points and three rebounds, Marcus Millender had 12 points and six assists, while Kareem Stagg provided 10 points.

Georgia improved to a 21-9 overall record on the season, going 9-8 in its SEC matchups so far. They sit at 10th place in the conference standings, being above the Auburn Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners while trailing the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas Longhorns.

The Bulldogs will look forward to their regular-season finale, being on the road. They take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs as tip-off will take place on March 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.