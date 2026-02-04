Admist Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green's trade rumors ahead of the deadline, coach Steve Kerr reflected on his relationship with the mercurial veteran. Green has spent his entire 13-year career with the Warriors, including the previous 12 with Kerr guiding Golden State through the NBA's last dynasty. Steve and Draymond captured four championship in eight years together, an era that could come to an end by Thursday's deadline.

Kerr jokingly talked about his near-decade relationship with Green, per the Dan Patrick Show.

“To be fair, my kids have never yelled at me like Draymond has,” Kerr revealed.

Then, Kerr discussed how Green's passion is often misconsruted for malice, defending Draymond's controversial antics much like he has over the years.

“He is the best. He’s so emotional and passionate,” Kerr added. “We’ve been connected for twelve years in this quest to win, and he’s first to tell you he’s flawed and he goes overboard at times, but you know he’s such a competitor, and his will to win is kind of what’s not only gotten him this far but also gotten him into trouble over the years.

Steve Kerr's admission adds to Draymond Green rumors

Head coach Steve Kerr didn't shy away from Warriors veteran Draymond Green reported trade rumors. Kerr addressed the topic with Green before revealing his take on the report with the media.

Article Continues Below

“I talked to him a little bit about it yesterday,” Kerr said. “I just try to get a feel for what's out there, what's happening. If I need to just step in and say something or talk to a guy, I'll do that.

And this is probably the first time I would say, since I've been here, that his name has ever been really mentioned in trade talk. So it's different, but it's also part of the league. It's part of almost every player's journey in this league, just being mentioned. But it is the first time for him, so it's a little different.”

After Tuesday's 113-94 loss to the 76ers, Green's postgame media availability felt like a proper goodbye in case Draymond had played his final game for the Warriors, he said, while addressing the Warriors trade rumors, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

“I think a lot of people want to know how I feel about {possibly being traded}, like am I upset about it? I'm not at all,” Green said. “If that's what's best for this organization, that's what's best for this organization. I'm not like, ‘oh man, they f****d me over' or something like that. I don't really feel that way… If it ends, what a f****** run it has been.”

Draymond Green on possibility that was his last game with the Warriors: “If it ends, what a f****** run it has been.” He said he would not be “upset” if they trade him “if that’s what’s best for this organization.” pic.twitter.com/lhCx8OTfst — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2026

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 PM EST on Thursday.