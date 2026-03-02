On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Hawks picked up their fourth straight win with a blowout home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. It was another stellar game for recent trade acquisition Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 20 points off the bench in his third game since joining the lineup.

Kuminga was recently acquired by the Hawks from the Golden State Warriors in exchange for big man Kristaps Porzingis, and at one point during the game on Sunday, Kuminga threw down a vicious tomahawk dunk, which was followed up with another left-handed slam over a contest.

Hawks announcers saw Jonathan Kuminga switch hands in the air on a dunk and IMMEDIATELY started clowning the Warriors for giving up on him 😭😭 "THANK YOU GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS! WE APPRECIATE IT” “How you give up on a guy that young with that ability is beyond me” pic.twitter.com/7faJmMPiI5 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) March 2, 2026

After the epic play, Hawks legend and commentator Dominique Wilkins shouted out the Warriors for their part in the Kuminga deal.

“Thank you Golden State Warriors. We appreciate it,” said Wilkins. “…How you give up on a guy that young with that ability is beyond me.”

Making matters even more embarrassing for the Warriors is the fact that Porzingis has played in just one game in Golden State, suffering from an illness, which also plagued him during his brief stint with Atlanta.

Overall, Kuminga fits the Hawks' vision of building a team of young, athletic wings who can run the floor and push the ball in transition. It should be noted that Kuminga's three appearances in Atlanta have come against less than stellar competition, but for an Atlanta fanbase that has suffered through a frustrating 2025-26 season thus far, they are happy to have anything to cheer about.

There are certainly concerns about trotting out a lineup of Kuminga, Jalen Johnson, and Dyson Daniels, particularly as it pertains to the trio's ability to knock down perimeter shots. However, if they can improve in that department, Atlanta could have an intriguing young tandem of versatile wings on their hands.

In any case, the Hawks will look to pick up their fifth straight win on Wednesday night vs the Milwaukee Bucks.