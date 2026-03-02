Stephen Curry got a major update on his injury recovery timeline as the Golden State Warriors await his return to the court this season.

Curry has been on the sidelines since his last on-court appearance on Jan. 30 against the Detroit Pistons. He is nursing a knee injury that kept him on the sidelines throughout all of February, also preventing him from taking part in the All-Star Weekend festivities in Los Angeles.

Despite this, Golden State had a significant update on the veteran star guard's timeline. The team believes he is making progress as he will get another evaluation after another 10 days.

“The re-evaluation concluded that Curry continues to make progress. He will be re-evaluated again in 10 days,” the announcement read.

What's next for Stephen Curry, Warriors

If the Warriors are to have any chance of success as a playoff team, they need Stephen Curry to come back fully healthy and in strong form as one of the best players in the NBA.

Curry has seen injuries put him on the sidelines in short stretches, the latest one being his longest absence so far this season. In the 39 games he took part in, he has been averaging 27.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 46.8% from the field, including 39.1% from beyond the arc, and 93.1% from the free-throw line.

Golden State has a 31-29 record on the season, holding the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. The squad is 23-16 in the 39 games Curry played in. However, they are 8-13 in the games they played without his services.

The Warriors will gear up for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Clippers as tip-off will take place on March 2 at 10 p.m. ET.