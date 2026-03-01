Things are not looking very good for the Golden State Warriors, especially in the aftermath of a discouraging 129-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at home. The team is continuing to buy time for star players Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis as they recover from their respective injury/illness, and while they've taken a few impressive wins despite being without their best player, they are not going anywhere deep in the postseason without the services of Curry.

At this point, the Warriors are a shell of the powerhouse they used to be. Nostalgia can cloud one's perception of reality, although a lot of Dubs fans know that their time as a competitive team with Curry leading the way is coming to an end.

But no one should ever forget how incredibly fun to watch the Curry-led Warriors were at their heyday, even though it's nearly been a decade since they sealed a historic 73-win campaign.

Curry is at least doing his part to make sure his legacy lives on long after he hangs up his sneakers, as he recreated Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen's iconic “double bang” call of his game-winner from the hash line back in 2016 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Malika Andrews: "We have Mike Breen on the call. What's your best double bang impression?" Steph Curry: "Decide not to use it, from way downtown. Bang! Bang!" 😅 (via @espn)pic.twitter.com/oIyi8i9haJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 1, 2026

Article Continues Below

Stephen Curry, Warriors are on their last legs

Curry and the Warriors, during their prime, were so unstoppable. Defenses back then were yet to figure out how to maximize the mathematical advantage of the three-point shot, but there Curry was, lighting up opposing defenses like it was nobody's business.

The Dubs won four rings with Curry as the star of the show, and the addition of Kevin Durant should not diminish Curry and the Warriors' winning legacy whatsoever. All good things come to an end, however, and the Warriors, in the aftermath of the Jimmy Butler injury, may be just watching time tick away on the final few good years of Curry's NBA career.