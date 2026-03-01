The Golden State Warriors fell back into the loss column on Saturday evening with a blowout home defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers. It was yet another missed game for point guard Stephen Curry, who has been dealing with a knee injury since well before the All-Star break, and has watched his team sink in the standings as a result.

During the game on Saturday, the Warriors received a troubling update on Curry's status moving forward from the point guard himself.

“I'm feeling better. This is a weird one. It's kind of unpredictable how it will heal, but every day since the All-Star break has been progress. That's all I can ask for,” said Curry during an in-game interview with ESPN, via Anthony Slater of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Curry also added that “it’ll be a little longer” before he is able to return to the court.

It's certainly not an update that Warriors fans were hoping to hear as they watch their team try to scrape together wins without its best player.

On Saturday, the game was over almost before it began, as Golden State found itself down by 24 points early in the first half, and never was able to make it very competitive from there.

Of course, even with Curry on the court, the Warriors are far from a contender, especially with Jimmy Butler sidelined for the rest of the year due to an ACL injury. Making matters more frustrating is that big man Kristaps Porzingis, whom the team recently acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, has played in just one game for the Warriors as he deals with a mysterious illness, while Kuminga has gotten off to a great start in Atlanta.

In any case, the Warriors will next take the floor on Monday evening at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.