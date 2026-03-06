For the first time in a decade, the Detroit Red Wings were buyers at the NHL Trade Deadline. They kicked things off by re-acquiring forward David Perron in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. And they made a big trade with the St. Louis Blues for defenseman Justin Faulk. However, Detroit also traded a young forward at the deadline.

The Red Wings traded Elmer Soderblom to the Pittsburgh Penguins. In return, the Penguins sent a 2026 third-round pick originally owned by the San Jose Sharks. This third-round pick was rerouted to the Blues in the deal for Faulk.

The trade involving Soderblom was a bit of a surprise. He was a young depth forward who played a servicable fourth-line role in the Motor City. However, Detroit felt comfortable with the options they had, and couldn't turn down the value they received.

“Elmer has been in and out of our lineup. And ultimately, we're not trying to throw everything in. We felt like I could get a third-round pick for Elmer. Part of our trade with St. Louis was a third-round pick. That had some influence in making the decision to move (Soderblom). And we feel we have players that if it's in that 13th forward role, we can fill that role from within,” general manager Steve Yzerman said at his post-deadline press conference.

Soderblom played a career-high 39 games for Detroit this season. Unfortunately, he didn't make much of an impact on the ice. After scoring a career high of 11 points in 26 games last year, he has just three points this season.

The 24-year-old forward now has a chance to start fresh with the Penguins. Meanwhile, Detroit is gearing up for its own playoff push this season. If Soderblom can find his stride in Pittsburgh, though, the Penguins may have some true value on their hands.