The Jonathan Kuminga saga in Golden State has finally concluded.

The Warriors are trading Kuminga and guard Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for stretch big Kristaps Porzingis, as first reported by ESPN.

The trade marks an end to a tumultuous and tenuous five-years between Golden State and the 23-year-old forward. Disagreements about the 2022 No. 7 overall pick's playing time and role in coach Steve Kerr's roster marred much of his time in the Bay Area, leading to angst and frustration from both sides.

And after a heated contract negotiation last summer, which only raised tensions between his camp and the organization, it seemed like things cooled down when Kuminga found himself in Kerr's starting lineup, with stable minutes and the support of the vets.

But as all things tended to happen with Kuminga and the Warriors, the situation collapsed. The Warriors started losing, and Kuminga's play became the sacrificial lamb in their attempts to solve their woes. His playing time shrank, injuries popped up, and the situation ultimately devolved into the young forward catching DNP-CDs.

There was speculation that Kuminga would remain with the Warriors if their pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo fell short. However, with this trade coming on the eve of the deadline, it's clear the unease purgatory both parties found themselves in could not persist.

Grading the Warriors' trade on the eve of the deadline

Warriors Receive: Kristaps Porzingis

Hawks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield

From a basketball perspective, the Warriors did well for themselves. In theory.

Porzingis encapsulates the kind of player Golden State has sought for quite a while– a stretch five who can shoot and defend at a high level. In 17 games with the Hawks this season, Porzingis has averaged 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

At his best, Porzingis is a dynamic big man who fits nicely next to Draymond Green (if the Dubs keep him past the deadline), whose offense has cratered as age catches up to him. Those few showings for the Boston Celtics' gentleman's sweep of the Dallas Mavericks in the Finals are the best-case scenario for the Warriors. A rim-protecting, 3-point shooting 7-footer who can change a game in minutes.

But notice the word “few,” and notice how the Celtics' championship was two years ago. Porzingis has been plagued by injury and illness since Boston won the title, making his playing time on the court few and far between. Since the 2024 championship, Porzingis has only played in 59 games. Just about everything in his legs, from hamstring injuries and knee injuries to quads and ankles and calves, plus a mysterious illness in the 2025 playoffs, has forced him to miss time.

For as enticing as the best-case scenario seems, the worst-case scenario is a player whose health issues prevent him from helping out this middling Warriors team on the verge of collapse after Jimmy Butler's season-ending injury.

Still, the risk of Porzingis is, for the most part, a safe one. Kuminga was giving Golden State nothing with his DNP-CDs and a quietly frequent injury history. And while Hield's locker room presence was lauded by Kerr, his shooting numbers tanked this season. Hield's shooting a career low 34.4% from the arc, for a career-low of 8.0 points a game. Even if Porzingis ends up a dud, that's just about equal to what the Warriors were getting from Kuminga and Hield.

It's also important to point out that Porzingis's $30 million salary expires after this season. That gives Golden State some wiggle room to make a move in free agency if it doesn't pan out.

This trade does signal that the Warriors are out of the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, given how vital Kuminga was for that trade scenario. But based on the reporting, it seems like the Warriors weren't close to a deal with the Bucks, hence the pivot to an avenue like Porzingis.

Overall, it's a solid trade for the Warriors with high upside. Could they have gotten more for Kuminga if they dealt him sooner? Probably. And maybe from a broader perspective, it's an underwhelming move that doesn't solve their predicament. Some would even say an admittance of defeat on multiple levels, from an asset management standpoint, a Steph Curry's final years standpoint, and a two timelines failure standpoint.

But this at least gives them something to work with right now if Porzingis can stay healthy.

Trade Grade: B-

Grading the Hawks' side

For the Hawks, they turn Porzingis's expiring $30 million into an opportunity to see Kuminga up close and personal. The rest of this season will be an evaluation of how the young, intriguing forward fits into their core next to budding star Jalen Johnson. However, it doesn't exactly seem like a seamless fit for Kuminga and the Hawks on paper.

Kuminga is a ball-dominant forward whose biggest strength is the pressure he puts on the rim. His defense comes and goes, and the same with his rebounding. Next to a wing like Johnson, who also needs the ball to operate and would benefit more from being surrounded by shooting, it makes for a clunky fit.

But from a glass-half-full perspective, the Hawks could use another ball-dominant player who can create their own offense. Aside from Johnson, Atlanta is made up of sturdy secondary players who do not have that ability. Best-case scenario, Kuminga becomes the change-up 1-2 punch for Johnson, easing his burden. And they're certainly getting a motivated Kuminga, a player who's been dying for a change of scenery and a place where he will have the runway to prove his worth.

The Hawks wouldn't make this trade if they were willing to give him the minutes. How those minutes shakeout, we're going to find out. All in all, it's a good acquisition for a distressed young asset that they can cut bait on at any time. Kuminga has a team option this summer that would allow the Hawks to either cut his $23.4 million altogether, extend him on a reasonable contract given the control they have over him, or accept his team option and use the salary in a trade for something big.

It's a good flyer with little risk.

Trade Grade: B+