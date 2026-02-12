On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors' winning ways ended with a home defeat at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors fought admirably for three quarters in this one, but ultimately tapered off down the stretch, being outscored by 13 points in the final frame.

One of the few healthy Warriors mainstays in this one was Draymond Green, who had his hands full in trying to guard Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

At one point, Green and Wembanyama became engaged in an intense physical battle that was emblematic of the tough game that was played between the two teams.

The Warriors were missing Stephen Curry in this one, who has been ruled out for the team through the upcoming NBA All-Star break. Golden State got impressive contributions from players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski, but ultimately, the team fell apart down the stretch of the fourth quarter, despite leading by double digits throughout much of the game.

The Warriors will be desperately hoping that Curry will be healthy coming out of the All-Star break, along with big man Kristaps Porzingis, whom the team acquired from the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline in exchange for Buddy Hield and the disgruntled Jonathan Kuminga.

In theory, Porzingis figures to check a lot of boxes for the Warriors, providing them with some solid rim protection, as well as the ability to stretch the floor from well beyond the arc.

However, health has been a major concern for the Unicorn throughout his career, which has continued into this year with the Hawks, with illnesses and various injuries sidelining him for more games than he's played.

In any case, the Warriors will now have some much-needed time off for the All-Star break before they next hit the floor next Thursday for a tough home game against the Boston Celtics.