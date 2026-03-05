The New Orleans Saints sat and watched Jeremiyah Love put on a show at the NFL Combine. Love blazed his 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds while luring that same speed into the running back drills. Theories later sparked on Love coming in to replace Alvin Kamara.

It's swinging that way for Kellen Moore and the rest of the franchise. Kamara blessed the Saints with five Pro Bowls across nine seasons. But the bell tolls with age (30) and a litany of injuries for Kamara. Love began to trend towards top 10 draft status after going scorched earth at the combine.

Granted, the Saints have plenty of other areas to address. Kamara isn't the only aging star here as edge rusher Cam Jordan is nearing the end of the line. Hence why edge rusher is an option at No. 8 in the NFL Draft. Wide receiver is one more area of concern with Tyler Shough now supplanted as the starting quarterback moving forward.

But here's why the Saints should send NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to the podium in announcing Love's selection come April.

Saints need new explosion out of the backfield

New Orleans became stronger in the air attack versus the ground game.

Moore's first Saints team ranked 13th in passing yards. Plus Shough showed slight growth in every start, ultimately finishing above .500 (5-4 record) behind center.

Drafting a wideout to boost Shough's production sounds enticing. Especially if names like Carnell Tate or Makai Lemon are available.

But Love looks more like the perfect fit here. Moore needs to address the league's 28th ranked offense in rushing yards…and not just hunting down offensive linemen who can block.

The NFC South franchise needs a new set of wheels out of the backfield now. Love presents the acceleration and field vision to ignite Moore's offense. Plus finally add some long-awaited offensive balance in the Big Easy.

But there's one more reason why Love-to-Saints is a no brainer.

Love could be the ‘Saquon Barkley' for Moore, Saints

Remember Saquon Barkley's epic 2,000-yard season that culminated in the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl title? Moore was the creative genius behind Barkley's career-year.

However, Moore has worked wonders with other RBs. Ezekiel Elliott squeezed out a 1,357-yard season with Moore as Dallas Cowboys OC. Tony Pollard's 2022 Pro Bowl campaign came with Moore calling the plays. He also coached Austin Ekeler, who became lauded as a speed back.

All the more reason why Love feels like a prime fit here. Moore presents a zone-heavy scheme mixed with play action. But his system is designed to create more lateral movement for RBs and form more one-on-one scenarios between the RB and linebacker.

Love walks into New Orleans as a surefire 1,000-yard back in this system. Perhaps even make a run at NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year too.