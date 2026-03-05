The Oklahoma City Thunder walked out of Madison Square Garden with a gritty 103-100 victory on Wednesday night, but New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown wasn't exactly in a celebratory mood. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dismantled the Knicks' defense to the tune of 26 points, it was the way he got those points that left Brown frustrated.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Brown offered a backhanded compliment to the Thunder's MVP candidate regarding his ability to draw whistles. “SGA, he’s a tough cover,” Brown admitted before leaning into the critique. “He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he’s getting hit”.

"SGA, he's a tough cover. He does a great job of convincing the referees, probably better than anybody in the league, that he's getting hit." Mike Brown on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 👀pic.twitter.com/TvAvQESxNM — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 5, 2026

Article Continues Below

It was a pointed jab at Gilgeous-Alexander’s mastery of the “dark arts” of drawing contact. Against the Knicks, Shai lived at the charity stripe, finishing the night 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. His ability to bait defenders into reaching and then selling the ensuing contact has become a hallmark of his offensive game, often leaving opposing coaches throwing their hands up in disbelief.

Despite Brown’s grievances, Gilgeous-Alexander’s production was undeniable. Along with his 26 points, he added eight assists and three rebounds, orchestrating the Thunder offense even as they lost Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein to mid-game injuries. The Knicks kept things close behind 17 points from Karl Anthony-Towns, but they couldn't overcome a Thunder squad that shot 45% from the field and converted 21 of their 25 total free-throw attempts.

Brown’s comments will likely catch the attention of the league office, but for now, they serve as a testament to how difficult it is to guard the league's top scorer without hearing a whistle.