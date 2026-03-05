The Indianapolis Colts face a major decision as one of their key receivers approaches free agency. Wide receiver Alec Pierce stressed that his future role will be a critical factor in any potential contract extension or new deal.

Pierce, who recently completed his fourth season with the Colts, addressed the situation during an appearance on The Up & Adams Show. The conversation quickly gained attention as the receiver openly discussed what he expects moving forward in his career.

The contract situation arrives at an important time for Indianapolis. Pierce delivered the most productive season of his career in 2025, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark while continuing to establish himself as a dangerous deep threat through the air.

Throughout his career, the 25-year-old has often operated as a vertical weapon rather than a high-volume target within the Colts' offensive scheme. During the 2025 season, he finished with 84 targets, reflecting a role built more on explosive plays than consistent volume in the passing game.

During an appearance on The Up & Adams Show, the free agent wideout made it clear his expectations would shift if he signed a significant contract.

“I'm no longer gonna be an 80-target player… If I get paid this big contract, they're gonna have to throw me the ball more.”

"I'm no longer gonna be an 80-target player… If I get paid this big contract, they're gonna have to throw me the ball more." Alec Pierce says he's ready and excited to step into a true WR1 role next season

Pierce’s remarks highlight the evolving expectations surrounding his role within the Colts’ offense. The receiver is no longer positioning himself strictly as a complementary deep threat in the passing attack.

Instead, he is signaling that a larger contract should come with an expanded role in the offense. For teams evaluating him ahead of the 2026 free agency period, that expectation could become a key factor in negotiations.

Over four seasons with Indianapolis, Pierce has totaled 157 receptions for 2,934 yards and 17 touchdowns. His 2025 campaign included 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns while averaging an impressive 21.3 yards per reception.

With free agency set to begin March 11, the comments from the former Cincinnati Bearcats standout place additional focus on his next step. Whether he remains with Indianapolis or signs elsewhere, his next contract may depend on a team’s willingness to expand his offensive role.