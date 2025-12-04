Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun is having a career year, averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while helping his team secure a 14-5 record. The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the league's most complete centers this season, recently putting up a historic stat line against the Utah Jazz.

During a recent press conference, the Turkish big man shared his thoughts on what makes veteran Steven Adams so valuable to the Rockets.

“Man, he's a monster. I'm the center of this team, and any center in the league wouldn't be happy signing another good center, you feel me? This summer, when they signed Steven, I was so happy,” Sengun said, via Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated.

The appreciation runs deeper than just basketball skills. Adams brings a unique energy and toughness that have transformed Houston's identity this season.

“Playing with him and bringing that toughness on this team, talking, everything. He's such a funny guy, talks to everybody, leading us, been fighting under that ring,” Sengun said. “He's huge for us, and he's healthy now. He had surgery last year, I would say he kind of missed half of the season, but now he's better than ever.”

His work ethic sets the standard for Houston's roster, with the 32-year-old veteran consistently putting in extra time in the gym.

“He's putting the work every day, you can see him in the gym every day. That's some of the ways you can lead the team,” Sengun said. “You see a 32-year-old man out there working every day, that pushes everybody else too.”

Adams' constant communication on the court keeps Houston organized on both ends of the floor, while his vocal leadership has been crucial to their success.

“When it comes to the court, he just talks all the time, and that's helped us a lot. He's a huge person,” Sengun said.

Adams leads the NBA in offensive rebounding this season. Houston ranks first in the league in offensive boards, creating second-chance opportunities that fuel their high-powered attack. His work on the glass has been central to that effort, helping the Rockets achieve their best start in years.

After missing significant time last season due to surgery, the 32-year-old is back to full strength. The pairing of Sengun and Adams in the frontcourt has given the Rockets one of the most effective big man rotations in basketball.

Houston sits third in the Western Conference standings with championship aspirations. The combination of Sengun's skill and Adams' grit has been a major part of their strong start to the season.