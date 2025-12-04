With the Dallas Cowboys chasing a playoff berth, receiver George Pickens has been a big part of it. And Pickens is expected to play against the Lions on Thursday Night Football. And ESPN revealed the Cowboys’ three-word Pickens prediction amid the $30 million buzz.

It’s simple and succinct, according to ESPN.

“He ain't leaving,” a team source predicted.

That’s about that. Pickens figures to be a highly paid member of the Cowboys for the foreseeable future.

Cowboys WR George Pickens has made huge impact

It’s laughable how bad Pickens makes the Steelers look on a daily basis. Here was part of their basis for gifting him to the Cowboys.

“He's a child,” one Steelers source said bluntly about the team's problems with Pickens. “The playmaking is breathtaking. You can't take that away from him. He just really struggled with the maturity part [in Pittsburgh]. You didn't know what you were going to get day to day.”

So what? Look what the Cowboys get day to day. Keep the guy and let him mature. Talent trumps trouble, in this case. Clearly, the Steelers are going down the drain like scrubbing bubbles, while the Cowboys are the team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.

Article Continues Below

Adding to the mix, the source said, “When the ball was in the air, I never worried whether he was going to catch the ball and get his feet in bounds.”

Yeah, those guys are a dime a dozen in the NFL?

Did moving to Dallas change everything? It seems that way. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer bought in at the first meeting. And perhaps Pickens said, “You had me at Cowboys.” Schottenheimer said the Cowboys were willing to deal with what the Steelers said they couldn’t handle.

“You might have to deal with him being late occasionally and some things like that, which sometimes we all oversleep,” Schottenheimer said. “But for the most part, it was all positive.

“The minute I sat down with George Pickens in my office, and we shot some hoops, it was very clear to me, this guy was fired up to be a Dallas Cowboy and excited to help us go win games.”

And Pickens ranks No. 4 in the NFL at the receiver position, according to Pro Football Focus. Enough said.