The Houston Rockets’ hot start featured a stretch in which they played the fewest games in the league and none on back-to-back days.

That changed this week, as the calendar flipped to December, with the Rockets’ first back-to-back test exposing several concerns moving forward.

Rockets struggle without Steven Adams in back-to-back

The Rockets have built their identity around offensive rebounding. They lead the league in that category, with Steven Adams anchoring the effort and ranking first in the NBA in offensive boards. That physicality fuels Houston’s No. 2-ranked offensive rating.

But in back-to-backs, the Rockets rest Adams – and his absence was obvious. Without him, Houston was out-rebounded by the Utah Jazz on Monday, just one night after dominating them on the glass, 50-33, in a 129-101 win.

Adams grabbed 12 rebounds in only 17 minutes in the first matchup. But in his place, Clint Capela posted a minus-10 in just nine minutes, while failing to score.

Without Adam’s defense and second-chance creation on offense, the Rockets were beaten on the glass and on the scoreboard, 133-125, in the encore. The 133 points allowed were a season-high.

Another concern as the schedule ramps up is the workload on the Rockets’ 37-year-old star. Kevin Durant, who is already posting his worst offensive numbers in years, shot just 10-for-25 from the floor in the second game. How will his legs hold up as the season and back-to-backs progress?

Reed Sheppard’s rising workload shows potential limits

Reed Sheppard’s workload also raises eyebrows, but for different reasons. Now in his second season, Sheppard is logging more minutes than ever before. He had only surpassed 28 minutes over a two-day span twice in his young career

He just played 55 minutes across this latest back-to-back, which is the most minutes he’s ever logged in the NBA in a two-day stretch.

After averaging 17 points per game in his previous 10 outings, Sheppard shot just 3-of-8 on Monday, finishing with only nine points.

The former No. 3 draft pick is being asked to take on his biggest role yet, which might simply be asking too much of him right now.

Rockets’ defensive issues become more visible

The Rockets’ defense has regressed this season as they’ve become more of an offensive team. But the issues might become even more magnified during back-to-backs.

With tired legs, and no Adams in the interior, the Rockets committed a season-high 26 fouls, up from 18 the night prior.

Houston, who has struggled to defend the three-point line all year, allowed Utah, the league’s fourth-worst three-point shooting team, to hit 40% from deep.

In their first back-to-back of the season, the Rockets surrendered a season-high number of points. That is probably not a coincidence.

This back-to-back didn’t even involve any additional travel, as both games were played in Utah. You never want to overreact to one loss, especially when it comes before Christmas. But the schedule will become more challenging as the season progresses. For now, Houston failed the first test.