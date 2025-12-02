The Houston Rockets fell short of their mission to complete a back-to-back set win over the Utah Jazz on Monday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, but not before star big man Alperen Sengun put together an incredible individual stat line.

Sengun lit up the Jazz's defense for 31 points on a 12-for-19 shooting from the floor, while dropping 14 dimes and grabbing eight rebounds. Sengun was like sauce on spaghetti in that contest, as he was all over Utah on both ends of the floor, adding five blocks and two steals in 38 minutes of action.

But despite his brilliance, Houston ended up suffering a 133-125 loss to the Jazz, as Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George countered Sengun with 29 and 28 points, respectively. Moreover, Utah got a big boost from its bench that produced 35 points to only 18 by Houston's second unit.

If it's any consolation, Sengun became just the first player in the history of the NBA to rack up at least 31 points, 14 assists, eight rebounds, five blocks and two steals in a game, according to StatMuse.

Sengun seemed to love facing the Jazz. The night before on Sunday, he torched Utah for 27 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor in just 28 minutes of a 129-101 victory.

So far in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, the 23-year-old Sengun is averaging 22.8 points on a 50.2 field goal percentage, 9.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per outing. His craftiness with the ball and ability to find teammates, plus his size, have made him a tough cover for opposing big men. Sengun should continue to excel as he's yet to reach his ceiling in the league, a scary thought for the rest of the NBA.