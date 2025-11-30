On Sunday afternoon, the Houston Rockets will hit the road to take on the Utah Jazz. Kevin Durant has missed the last two games for the Rockets due to personal reasons, causing some to wonder whether his playing status vs Utah may be in doubt. Here's everything we know about Durant's availability for the game against the Jazz.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Kevin Durant playing status vs Jazz

Kevin Durant is currently off the Rockets' injury report ahead of the Jazz game, meaning he will be in uniform when the two teams tip off. Steven Adams is questionable for Houston with right ankle tendinopathy, while Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Fred VanVleet will remain out of the lineup due to their various injuries.

Meanwhile, Kevin Love and Cody Williams will miss this game for the Jazz, while Keyonte George is questionable with an illness.

Article Continues Below

Overall, the Rockets did a great job of holding down the fort in Durant's absence last week, picking up road wins over the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors to push their record to 12-4 on the young 2025-26 NBA season.

The Rockets have benefited from an extremely light schedule from a games played perspective so far this year, and it's possible that as the back-to-back's and travel start to ramp up moving forward, the Rockets could start to see some injury concerns begin to pile up.

However, for the time being, the Rockets are looking like a bona fide championship contender, with a lethal offense and a serviceable defense, and far and away the league's best offensive rebounding unit.

In any case, the Rockets and Jazz are slated to tip things off on Sunday at 3:00 pm ET from Salt Lake City. The two teams will then immediately hit the floor once again for a rematch on Monday evening in Utah.