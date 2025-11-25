The Houston Rockets didn’t need any extra storylines heading into battle with the Phoenix Suns, but Ime Udoka found himself pulled into one the moment Kevin Durant’s name surfaced. A reporter pressed him on why Durant wasn’t with the Suns, and Udoka kept his answer tight. He said Durant was out for personal reasons. When the reporter pushed again, suggesting that explanation “leaves it open for people to fill in with whatever reason they want,” Udoka cut it off with a sharp reply: “Everyone can fill it in however they want.”

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, there was never any reason for this to turn into a debate. “There’s really no reason to poke at this from anyone,” Siegel wrote. “It’s already been reported that KD is away from the team tending to a personal family matter. Leave it at that and give the man his space. Athletes are humans who deal with real-life problems and issues like us.” His words helped refocus the conversation and clarify a situation that didn’t need extra speculation.

Rockets seize control despite the noise

When the game started, Houston turned the night into something far more decisive. The Rockets blew out the Suns 114-92 and played with a rhythm that never wavered. They pushed the pace, defended like every possession mattered, and seized control early and kept Phoenix off balance from the opening minutes to the final horn. Without Durant, the Suns struggled to generate stability, and the Rockets took advantage with sharp execution and relentless energy.

A tense exchange before tip-off didn’t slow them down. Instead, it framed a night Houston owned from start to finish, leaving fans wondering how high this Rockets group can rise when the lights get even brighter.