The LA Clippers continue to stumble in the standings, but star guard James Harden is doing everything he can to keep his team afloat amid the flurry of injuries.

With a 4-11 record and having lost nine of their last 10 games, the Clippers are in a dangerous spot. They've been without Kawhi Leonard for the last 10 games due to an ankle sprain, they'll be without Bradley Beal without the remainder of the season due to a fractured him, and they'll be without Derrick Jones Jr. for at least six weeks due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain.

Despite the losses, James Harden has been throwing it back to his Houston Rockets days and putting up numbers like many weren't sure the LA Clippers guard still had the ability to do.

Through the first 14 games of the season, Harden is averaging 26.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from three. According to Stathead, it's the best individual scoring start Harden has had since his last full year with the Houston Rockets in 2019-20.

James Harden is having his best scoring season — 26.5 points per game on 44% shooting — since his last full year with the Rockets in 2019-20. Through 14 games, it's the 6th best individual scoring start to a season he's had in his 17-year career. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 21, 2025

This year's 26.5 points per game average through 14 games is the sixth highest scoring start for Harden, with his best season coming in 2019-20 when he averaged 39.2 points per game in hsi first 14 games of the year.

In 10 losses so far this season, Harden has averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from three.

In their four wins, Harden has averaged 28.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from three.

The Clippers have three games remaining on their seven-game road trip against the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Los Angeles Lakers before getting a couple days off for Thanksgiving. Having lost three in a row and nine of their last 10, the Clippers are going to have to muster wins somewhere if they're to stay somewhat afloat in the ever-competitive Western Conference.