Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant is grateful for his first season with the Houston Rockets, as the 2025-26 squad is thriving. Amid All-Star Alperen Sengun and Durant's growing relationship in their first season as teammates, the Rockets are 10-3 for the third-best record in the Western Conference. Durant has even tapped into the journalistic side of his personality this season.

Coming off his one-on-one interview with Detroit Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham, Durant revealed how he's no ESPN's Shams Charania in his recent appearance on the Up & Adam Show with Kay Adams.

“I wouldn’t say breaking news is addictive. Having conversations with NBA players is probably the more addicting thing to me,” Durant said, to which Adams asked, “How worried should Shams be?”

“He shouldn’t be worried at all. Shams is the greatest of all time,” Durant added about ESPN's Shams Charania. “I can’t compete with that. Nobody can.”

Perhaps Durant has a future in hosting a podcast featuring one-on-one interviews with NBA players after his playing career.

Kevin Durant on how he's grateful amid first season with Rockets

Article Continues Below

Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant has reunited with veteran center Steven Adams this season, as the two played together during their time with the Thunder. Durant revealed what this season has meant for him and Adams as the new guy in Houston.

“I don't believe he's aged that much,” Durant said about Adams. “He's still playing over the rim like he did when he was young. He’s still physical on the offensive glass, setting great screens, running up in the screens, getting down low in presentation on the pick and roll as a big. Yeah, he's probably learned the tricks of the trade of being a professional in the NBA and how to practice, how to come into games every day.

“But as far as his talent level, his skill level, it still reminds me of young Steven 10 years ago. And, you know, that's a testament to his hard work and his dedication. And he's been through some injuries, too. So how you bounce back from that shows your mental makeup as a player. So, I'm grateful to be around Steven again,” Durant concluded.

The Rockets, 9-1 in their last 10 games, will host the Nuggets in an NBA Cup game on Friday.